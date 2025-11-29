Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $227,000 in Citi Trends, Inc. $CTRN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the second quarter worth about $330,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Citi Trends by 1.6% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 232,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Citi Trends during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Shares of CTRN opened at $45.29 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $16.82 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter. Citi Trends has set its FY 2020Pre-Market guidance at 1.85-1.95 EPS. Q4 2020Pre-Market guidance at 1.22-1.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRN. DA Davidson increased their target price on Citi Trends from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

