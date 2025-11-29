Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $255,000 in IREN Limited $IREN

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurelius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IREN in the first quarter worth $311,000. Balefire LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IREN during the second quarter valued at $1,214,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in IREN during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new position in IREN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in IREN by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $94.00 price target on shares of IREN and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of IREN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Arete Research initiated coverage on IREN in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on IREN in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IREN currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other IREN news, CEO Daniel John Roberts sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $33,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,989,696 shares in the company, valued at $463,478,628.48. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. IREN Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.51 million. IREN had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 86.96%. Analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

