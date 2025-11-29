Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in EchoStar Corporation $SATS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 70,980.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in EchoStar during the first quarter worth about $128,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on SATS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $59.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $28.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EchoStar from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.
Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.65 and a beta of 0.94. EchoStar Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73.
EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($44.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($43.14). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.
In other news, COO John Swieringa sold 154,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $12,572,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,078.40. This represents a 99.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Gaske sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $3,611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,593 shares in the company, valued at $127,838.25. The trade was a 96.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 482,740 shares of company stock valued at $37,448,960 over the last 90 days. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.
