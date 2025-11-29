Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 64.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 327.7% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GO shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Grocery Outlet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $313,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,045.19. The trade was a 17.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.33.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Grocery Outlet had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%.The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

