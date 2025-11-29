Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,707 Shares of Iamgold Corporation $IAG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,244 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Iamgold by 272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Iamgold during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Iamgold during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research lowered Iamgold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Iamgold from $10.40 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Iamgold from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iamgold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

NYSE:IAG opened at $15.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.22. Iamgold Corporation has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $15.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Iamgold had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $714.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.45 million. Research analysts expect that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

