EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,850 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 347,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $41,614,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,142,020 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,328,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,431,483 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $314,053,000 after buying an additional 33,728 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.8%

AMZN opened at $233.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total value of $2,043,495.19. Following the sale, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,009,900.90. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $290.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.