Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Essent Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESNT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1,765.2% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Essent Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Essent Group

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 4,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 243,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,796,495. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $158,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,700.45. This trade represents a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,229 shares of company stock worth $1,364,140. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Essent Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Essent Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

View Our Latest Report on Essent Group

Essent Group Price Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.08). Essent Group had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Essent Group Profile

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.