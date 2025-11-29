Etsy (NYSE:ETSY) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Etsy (NYSE:ETSY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Etsy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ETSY opened at $54.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.87. Etsy has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

