Everest Management Corp. Acquires 1,275 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Everest Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,022 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 2.2% of Everest Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Everest Management Corp.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $112,316.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,240.64. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. President Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. S&P Equity Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.