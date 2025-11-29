Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 99.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,402,300 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.5% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,030.54. This represents a 19.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $278.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $280.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $203.07 to $246.99 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Argus set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

