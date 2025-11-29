First Command Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 617.3% in the second quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Apple by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,156,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $237,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,785 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 468,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $96,176,000 after acquiring an additional 161,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 66,771 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $278.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $280.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock valued at $58,604,588 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CLSA upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

