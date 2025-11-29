Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOR. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Forestar Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Forestar Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOR opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. Forestar Group has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $670.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.59 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 10.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Forestar Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Forestar Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter worth about $304,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after buying an additional 47,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

