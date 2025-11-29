Freshworks Inc. $FRSH Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,189,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,856,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,414,000 after purchasing an additional 75,688 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,951,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,315 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,813,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $35,129,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research cut Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a report on Friday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -121.39 and a beta of 0.90. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $204.68 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $110,809.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,870 shares in the company, valued at $510,751.80. The trade was a 17.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 4,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $56,529.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 533,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,027.74. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 23,782 shares of company stock worth $307,963 over the last 90 days. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

