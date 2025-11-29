FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

FSK has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.50.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of FSK opened at $16.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.89 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.7%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,220 shares in the company, valued at $375,410. This represents a 70.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $151,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 59,800 shares in the company, valued at $905,970. This represents a 20.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 20,330 shares of company stock valued at $312,480 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 41,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

