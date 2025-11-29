Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,966 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.8% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,102,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% during the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $249,295,000 after purchasing an additional 63,924 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.78.

AMZN opened at $233.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.52 and its 200-day moving average is $222.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,442. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

