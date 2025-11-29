Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,424 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated $IMKTA

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $27,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the first quarter worth $2,355,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 40,210.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IMKTA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingles Markets in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $76.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average is $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.14. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

