Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,134 Shares of Astronics Corporation $ATRO

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Astronics Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 736,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,134 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $24,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Astronics by 192.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. Astronics Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -452.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.80 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%. Astronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astronics Corporation will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Astronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on Astronics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Astronics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider James Mulato sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $43,082.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,066 shares in the company, valued at $40,678.56. The trade was a 51.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

