Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,089 Shares of MRC Global Inc. $MRC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,027,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,089 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $27,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MRC Global alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in MRC Global by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,498,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,044 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter valued at about $14,081,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 64.0% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,303,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,961,000 after buying an additional 508,723 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,602,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 1,211.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 419,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 387,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MRC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital cut shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of MRC Global from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

MRC Global Price Performance

Shares of MRC stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.80.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.