Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 5,725 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $26,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ducommun by 27.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Ducommun by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DCO shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ducommun from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,594 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $149,565.02. Following the sale, the vice president owned 67,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,311,850.27. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCO opened at $91.69 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.18.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.03%.The company had revenue of $212.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

