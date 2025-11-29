Geode Capital Management LLC Has $26.36 Million Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,237,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $26,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 85,621 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Janus International Group by 571.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,313,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 132,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $854.44 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $148.59 million for the quarter. Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

JBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Janus International Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Janus International Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

