Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $26,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 1,276.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLIO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $53.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

