Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,689,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $28,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 97.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after buying an additional 1,052,127 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 1,642.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 749,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 706,155 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 732.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 659,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 580,080 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE HUN opened at $10.42 on Friday. Huntsman Corporation has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

Huntsman Cuts Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -18.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Huntsman from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Huntsman

About Huntsman

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.