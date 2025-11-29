Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,420 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. $AMSF

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 561,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $24,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. R Squared Ltd increased its holdings in AMERISAFE by 144.2% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 4,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMSF. JMP Securities lowered their target price on AMERISAFE from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $50,141.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,093.19. The trade was a 32.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

AMERISAFE stock opened at $40.79 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $71.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.29 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 16.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 394.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

