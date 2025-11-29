Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 60,461 Shares of Navient Corporation $NAVI

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,792,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,461 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $25,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter worth $40,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Navient by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Navient by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.83.
Navient Trading Down 0.7%
NASDAQ NAVI opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 9.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. Navient Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.33.
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter. Navient had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. On average, analysts predict that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Navient Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently -118.52%.
About Navient
Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.
