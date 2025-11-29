Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 736 Shares of Vicor Corporation $VICR

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 570,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $25,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,446,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $207,994,000 after acquiring an additional 598,896 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Vicor by 5.7% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 372,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 4,634.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,379,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 213,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC raised its position in Vicor by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 230,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Price Performance

VICR opened at $89.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99. Vicor Corporation has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $101.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.43. Vicor had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $90.00 price target on Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 15,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,822.52. This represents a 43.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zmira Lavie sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $333,237.60. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 142,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,878 over the last quarter. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

