GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys 908 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.7% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.
Insider Activity
In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $1,017,654.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,030.54. This trade represents a 19.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of Apple stock opened at $278.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.59. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $280.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
