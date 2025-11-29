Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $267.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $215.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.00. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $165.08 and a twelve month high of $272.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 269.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $356.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $7,363,089.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 264,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,350,349.46. The trade was a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Franklin Peterson sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $439,837.57. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,010.68. The trade was a 11.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 112,342 shares of company stock worth $27,117,744 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at $692,000. Linonia Partnership LP grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 3,396,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,333,000 after buying an additional 1,000,709 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1,852.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 42,808 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

