Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLF. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus set a $15.00 price objective on Herbalife in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE:HLF opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.87. Herbalife has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $13.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 6.59%.The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Herbalife has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynda Cloud acquired 17,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 38,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,547.29. This trade represents a 77.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 4,406.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 115.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Herbalife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

