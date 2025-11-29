Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home BancShares were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home BancShares alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOMB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home BancShares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,390,000 after acquiring an additional 75,463 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Home BancShares during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home BancShares during the first quarter worth $3,680,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Home BancShares by 59.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Home BancShares in the first quarter valued at $1,436,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home BancShares Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

Home BancShares ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $277.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.96 million. Home BancShares had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Home BancShares’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOMB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $34.00 target price on shares of Home BancShares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOMB

Home BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.