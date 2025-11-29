Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Read Our Latest Report on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.7%

HII stock opened at $316.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.91 and a 200 day moving average of $267.61.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $268,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,106.64. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total value of $4,815,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,707.34. The trade was a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 17,103 shares of company stock worth $5,477,768 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,272,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 901,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,447,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 670,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,919,000 after buying an additional 25,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.