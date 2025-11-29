ING Group, N.V. $ING Position Reduced by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ING Group were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ING. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in ING Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ING Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ING Group by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ING Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ING Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. ING Group, N.V. has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. ING Group had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

