iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF $IYR Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $243,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,193,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.4%

IYR stock opened at $96.90 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.53 and a 52-week high of $103.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.65.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

