Marten Transport, Ltd. $MRTN Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 410.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 44.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Marten Transport stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $829.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

