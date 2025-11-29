Materion Corporation $MTRN Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Materion alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTRN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Materion by 387.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Up 1.3%

MTRN opened at $122.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Materion Corporation has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $135.33. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 128.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.58.

Materion Announces Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter. Materion had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 1.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Materion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTRN

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $97,830.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,874.48. This represents a 7.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Materion

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.