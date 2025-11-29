Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,154 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 155.7% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29.9% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 126 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $492.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $509.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.90.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.71% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $640.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $682.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (down from $560.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.33.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

