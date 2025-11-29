Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Equita Financial Network Inc.

Equita Financial Network Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,887 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.6% of Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Equita Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 712,318 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $354,314,000 after purchasing an additional 11,556 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Microsoft by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,260,780 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $627,125,000 after buying an additional 216,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 41,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 9,997 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,936 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Arete raised their price objective on Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Arete Research boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.33.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $492.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $509.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.90. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

