NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in NiSource were worth $13,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 8.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 3,934.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 42,881 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,399,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in NiSource by 10.6% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 340,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. NiSource, Inc has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $44.88.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $345,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,983.11. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

