Nordson Corporation $NDSN Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $102,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nordson by 36.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,200. This represents a 25.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.60, for a total value of $2,125,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,692.80. This represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,257. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. DA Davidson set a $285.00 target price on Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NDSN

Nordson Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $237.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.54. Nordson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $165.03 and a fifty-two week high of $261.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter. Nordson had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.