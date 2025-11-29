NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Trimmed by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $275.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.30.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.18. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

