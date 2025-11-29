NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Acquired by Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.0% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 19,174 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Everest Management Corp. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 19,022 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. HSBC set a $320.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.30.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $176.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.18. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

