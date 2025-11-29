NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,699 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 5.8% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total value of $112,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,240.64. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock worth $570,171,004 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.30.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.18. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

