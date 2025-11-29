Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. $MD Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,998,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $28,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter worth about $8,024,000. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 175,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 130,226 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 863,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 73,157 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MD shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of MD opened at $23.97 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.17.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.66%.The company had revenue of $492.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Pediatrix Medical Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

In related news, Director Laura A. Linynsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 32,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,822.80. This represents a 23.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Rucker sold 10,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $240,994.00. Following the sale, the director owned 59,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,323. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.