Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 866,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,366 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $95,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.35. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $128.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $544.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 5,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.63 per share, with a total value of $438,150.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 33,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,388.36. This represents a 17.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $630,075.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 202,505 shares in the company, valued at $18,832,965. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

See Also

