Rogers Corporation $ROG Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 420,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $28,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 81.2% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 171.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Rogers by 3,893.9% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Stock Performance

NYSE:ROG opened at $83.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 0.55. Rogers Corporation has a 1 year low of $51.43 and a 1 year high of $111.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.53 million. Rogers had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Rogers has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rogers Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brian Keith Larabee sold 775 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $66,549.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,151.94. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research raised shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

