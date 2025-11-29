Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sony were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sony by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Sony by 81.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SONY. Nomura upgraded Sony from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sony from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Nomura Securities upgraded Sony from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sony from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Sony in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $33.00.

SONY stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $176.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.18. Sony Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

