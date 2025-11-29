Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 139.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

CEF opened at $41.44 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $41.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.45.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

