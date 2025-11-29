Sprout Social, Inc. $SPT Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,241,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,456 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $25,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in Sprout Social by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 78.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 266.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 205.1% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research lowered Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

In other Sprout Social news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,801.74. The trade was a 72.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,566 shares of company stock worth $899,581. Company insiders own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPT stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $589.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.88. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.16 and a 1 year high of $36.30.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $115.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.86 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 10.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sprout Social has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

