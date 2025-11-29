SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $12,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 386,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,217,425.40. This represents a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.31. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.24. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $91.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 13.86%.The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.020-6.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

