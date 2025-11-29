Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Get Titan America alerts:

Titan America Stock Performance

Shares of Titan America stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Titan America has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $436.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.30 million. Titan America had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Titan America has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Titan America Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTAM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan America during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Titan America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,704,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan America in the 1st quarter valued at $4,947,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan America in the first quarter worth $946,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Titan America during the first quarter worth $67,597,000.

(Get Free Report)

Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.