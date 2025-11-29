Titan America (NYSE:TTAM) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Titan America Stock Performance
Shares of Titan America stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Titan America has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $17.78.
Titan America (NYSE:TTAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $436.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.30 million. Titan America had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Titan America has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Titan America Company Profile
Titan America is a leading vertically integrated, multi-regional manufacturer and supplier of heavy building materials and services operating primarily on the Eastern Seaboard of the United States (the “Eastern Seaboard”). We are a leading provider of materials that contribute to lower carbon emissions than traditional building materials and/or beneficial reuse of waste materials.
