Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $593,000. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 93.2% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 8.44%.The firm had revenue of $836.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

